1 Injured in Gardena Area Police Shooting

A person was injured in a police shooting in the Gardena area Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported about 12 p.m. near the intersection of South Vermont Avenue and West Redondo Beach Boulevard.

The intersection is at the border with the Harbor-Gateway neighborhood.

Aerial video from the scene showed a large police presence and at least one person being loaded into an ambulance.

Gardena Police Lt. Mike Saffell confirmed that a shooting occurred, and that no officers were injured, but did not elaborate on whether anyone was shot.

Aerial video showed the sidewalk stained with blood, discarded items of clothing and evidence markers throughout the intersection.

The Gardena Police Department sent out an alert asking motorists to avoid the area. The CHP also issued a traffic advisory in the area after the incident.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.

