Prosecutors Will Not File Charges Against ICE Agents Involved in Kern County Crash That Killed 2

April 18, 2018

Kern County prosecutors on Wednesday said they will not file charges against federal immigration agents involved in a crash that killed two farmworkers trying to flee from the agents.

The brothers of Santos Hilario Garcia grieve during funeral services at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Delano for Garcia and Marcelina Garcia Perfecto, who were killed when their car overturned while fleeing federal immigration agents. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The two Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, Ramiro Sanchez and Dimas Benitez, faced misdemeanor charges of giving false information to police after statements they made to Delano officers were contradicted by surveillance video.

“There is no credible evidence that either agent lied,” said Kern County Dist. Atty. Lisa Green. “And second, I do not believe legally … we can pursue charges of giving false information to a peace officer.”

Sanchez and Benitez came under scrutiny after the March 13 crash that killed Santos Hilario Garcia and Marcelina Garcia Profecto. The couple, who were in the country illegally, had initially stopped when one of the agents put on his emergency lights to pull them over, but then fled before crashing into a utility pole at high speed.

