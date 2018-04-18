Torrance Wrong-Way Driver Hits 2 Vehicles Before Crashing Through Restaurant Wall; Driver Suspected of DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver who collided with two vehicles and then smashed through the wall of a restaurant in Torrance Tuesday night was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The crash occurred about 10:55 p.m. at a restaurant/karaoke bar located in the 2200 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance Police Department Lt. Steve Dajou said.

A wrong way driver was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes when the vechicle collided with two oncoming vehicles, Dajou said.

The wrong way vehicle then struck a pole and a fire hydrant before finally careening into the side of the restaurant.

All of the restaurant employees and customers were in the back of the building singing karaoke when the crash occurred, Dajou said, adding that none were injured.

Surveillance video from inside the building shows an empty area of the restaurant when a car suddenly comes crashing through the wall.

Dust and debris are spread throughout the restaurant, making it difficult to even see the car that crashed inside.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and later arrested on suspicion of DUI, Dajou said.

The occupants of the other two vehicles involved in the wrong way collision were not injured.