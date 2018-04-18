Vehicle in Burbank With 3 Bodies Inside Matches Jeep Linked to Bakersfield Men Reported Missing: Police

The vehicle in Burbank where three people were found dead matched the description of the Jeep seen in fliers for three missing men from the Bakersfield area, police said on Wednesday.

A parking control officer responded to a complaint about a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of South Varney Street just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to Burbank police. The officer arrived at the scene and discovered a person who appeared dead inside a burgundy Jeep Patriot, police said.

Paramedics were called and they found three bodies inside, the Police Department said.

The Jeep had been left unattended for days and was registered to someone in Tennessee, according to the agency.

Authorities said they were treating the case as a homicide investigation.

Sgt. Derek Green called the deaths “highly suspicious.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Burbank police said that Jeep matched the description and make of the vehicle seen in fliers for three missing men from the Bakersfield area. The agency noted, however, that the identities of the bodies have not been confirmed by L.A. County coroner’s officials.

A missing persons flier posted to Facebook at noon on Tuesday said three individuals named JC Amiama, Lucas Amiama and Carlos Lopez were last seen traveling in a Jeep Patriot with Tennessee plates.

“We believe their disappearance to be heinous in nature,” the flier said.

The person who posted the flier, Hayser Scarlett Barrera, said Lucas and JC Amiama were her nephews and Lopez was a friend. She wrote that the three were on their way back from Riverside to Bakersfield and were last heard from on Friday around 5:45 p.m. Lucas served in the army and “just finished his commitment,” Barrera wrote.

Bakersfield news station KGET reported that a woman named Maria Lopez said she believed her 32-year-old son, Carlos, was one of the men discovered dead in Burbank.

KGET also reported that JC Amiama, 21, and his brother Lucas, 24, were born and raised in Bakersfield.

Burbank police detectives asked anyone with information to call 818-238-3210. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

35.373292 -119.018712