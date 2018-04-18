Video Shows West Covina Police Officer Grabbing Woman’s Cellphone, Cursing at Her During Traffic Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A West Covina police officer was captured on video trying to take away a woman’s cellphone and cursing at her as she recorded video of him during a traffic stop last week, and now she is trying to draw attention to the video and seeking "justice."

The incident occurred on the morning of April 12 along Meadow Road near Garvey Avenue when the woman, Eileen Aquino, and her husband were driving a vehicle without license plates from an auto glass and vehicle sales business they own in West Covina, she told KTLA.

When they were stopped by a West Covina Police Department patrol car, the couple provided proper documentation, Aquino said. Officers ran her husband’s ID, finding he was on probation for a gun violation, Aquino said.

One of the officers was polite at first, she said, but his demeanor changed when he found out her husband, Chris Moreno, was on probation.

Then officers ordered her and her husband Chris to get out of the vehicle because they wanted to search it. Aquino said she and Moreno asked for a higher-ranking officer to be present during the search, but the officers denied their request. They were complying when her husband was cuffed and was taken to the side of the car, she said.

She began recording while she was still in the vehicle and an officer approached her side of the car, soon telling her to put the phone down. She refused.

“I said 'No, I'm going to have my phone. I am going to cooperate fully, but I’m going to continue to have my phone and record, for my protection, my rights,'" Aquino told KTLA. "He didn't like that at all."

During the video, she tells the officer she needs to record the encounter "because you guys have made a bad name for yourselves."

Aquino posted the 1 1/2-minute video on Facebook Tuesday night, and it had received about 75,000 views by Wednesday afternoon.

Police are aware of the incident and it's under investigation, West Covina police Sgt. Tim Rodgers said. The agency is not offering comment because of the ongoing investigation, the sergeant said.

In the recording, the officer tells Aquino to put her purse on the driver’s side of the vehicle and take off her seatbelt. Then the officer asks for her cellphone.

Aquino tells the officer, “No, I am going to hold my phone because I have my rights. My mom worked for the Sheriff’s Department, she’s still working.”

The officer then curses at Aquino, saying he doesn’t care who her mother works for.

"I do not care. I do not want you to have that phone in your hand," the officer says, indicating she could use it as a weapon.

He repeats, "Put the phone down.”

Aquino refuses but says she’s going to get out of the car. She tells the officer, “Please don’t shoot.”

“I am in control of the situation, do you understand that?” the officer responds.

He then says Aquino can record the conversation, but that she needs to put the phone on the dashboard. He tells her that if she doesn’t put the phone down, he will take it out of her hands.

The video shows the officer then attempting to grab the phone of of Aquino’s hand, but she manages to keep holding on to it. He gets into the car, asking the other officer, "Joe, can you grab this phone?"

The video ends shortly after that.

Aquino told KTLA that the officer touched her in her "pelvic area," though he might not have meant to. She said an acrylic nail was pulled off during the incident and she was left with bruises on her wrists. She said she was crying because the officer was hurting her.

In her Facebook post, Aquino said the officer “confiscated” her phone and “snatched” her out of the vehicle. Aquino said she had debated whether to share the video on social media.

“My dress came up to my back leaving my bottom completely exposed,” Aquino wrote, adding that she was handcuffed. “I repeatedly asked him to pull my dress down or let me pull my dress down and he refused.”

She said that the other officer put her husband on the ground and kicked and punched him in the face. Moreno said he was "breathing and eating dirt" while he was on the ground, but that the other officer didn't care because he was on probation. He said the officer kept telling him to "shut up." He said the officer twisted his arm and kicked him. He has bruises on his ribs he said were a result of the encounter.

“This was the WORSE most Traumatizing experience of my life,” Aquino wrote. “People don't deserve to get treated like this.”

She told KTLA that she and her husband were not cited for the license plate issue, but were cited for having an open container of marijuana. She said there was only marijuana residue in the container.

Aquino said she is from the area and is involved in her community. Her children go to school and play sports in the area and she and her husband have run their business for five years in West Covina, she said. The incident has left her "terrified," "frustrated" and "helpless," she said.

Aquino and Moreno both believe the officers were abusing their power and should be held accountable. They are talking to an attorney in hope of finding "justice."

"You don't go walking around mistreating people because you can't have your way," Aquino said.