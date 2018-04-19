8,000 Disney California Adventure Tickets Stolen From Parked Trailer in Central Valley Ahead of Student Trip

A Disney trip for 6,500 high school students was thrown into turmoil Wednesday when a trailer loaded with Disney California Adventure tickets was stolen from a Central Valley parking lot, authorities say.

The trailer was set to travel from the office of the California Future Farmers of America Foundation, in Galt, to Anaheim, where the 90th annual California FFA leadership conference is taking place next week. The four-day event for high school students includes job skills training, agricultural visits and a private event for attendees at Disney’s California Adventure theme park.

But the foundation’s surveillance camera captured a man entering the group’s parking lot at 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Bradley said. The man cut the lock on the trailer, attached it to his own dark, extended-cab pickup truck and drove away, Bradley said. The stolen trailer is a white, double-axle Wells Cargo trailer with the license plate 4KJ1127, he said.

Disney has voided the 8,000 stolen tickets and reissued new ones for the conference, Disneyland spokeswoman Liz Jaeger said.

