× ‘Am I Gonna Have to Go on a Killing Spree?’: O.C. University Alum Convicted of Threatening Violence in YouTube Videos

In the video, David Kenneth Smith is in a bathtub, shirtless, a black semiautomatic handgun resting on his chest. He gripes about his alma mater, Soka University, in a video he titled “Stories From College.”

On Halloween of last year, he began an email exchange with a university staffer he worked for before he graduated in 2008. In one email, he included a link to the 20-minute YouTube tirade.

“I may be coming for a campus visit soon,” he wrote below it.

This week, Smith — who uses the moniker “King David” online — was convicted of making criminal threats after a two-day trial in Orange County. A jury deliberated four hours before returning the verdict Thursday against the 40-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.