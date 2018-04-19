Authorities Searching for Man Accused of Fatally Stabbing Woman Outside West Compton Church

Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who they believe stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in a church parking lot in West Compton, an unincorporated region of Los Angeles County.

The victim, Patricia Harrison, was found with multiple stab wounds, lying the ground outside the church on the 14500 block of South San Pedro Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Harrison, a 50-year-old resident of Lynwood, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Kevin Darnell Dickson, 55, who also lives in Lynwood.

A weapon, however, has yet to be recovered.

Officials believe Dickson is driving either a silver 2003 Jaguar sedan with California license plate No. 5XZP532, or a dark-blue 2010 Mercedes two-door car with California license plate No. 7WZP946.

Dickson should be considered armed and dangerous, and he may be suicidal, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500, or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.