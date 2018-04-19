Burbank Mayor Will Rogers, 60, Dies After Battle With Liver Cancer

Burbank Mayor Will Rogers died Thursday after battling stage 4 liver cancer and non-alcoholic cirrhosis. He was 60 years old.

Rogers, who was a Minnesota native, publicly came out about his battles with cancer in September, saying then that he had been diagnosed and cleared of any cancer four times during the past two years.

However, a recent diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma, one of the most common forms of liver cancer, was more serious than his previous diagnoses.

“He let us know that he was ill, but that he didn’t know how much time he had,” Councilman Jess Talamantes said Thursday. “It was just a matter of time, and unfortunately, it was today.”

