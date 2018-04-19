City Worker Runs Over Woman Lying in Sand on Newport Beach: Police

A woman was taken to a hospital after being run over by an on-duty city worker while she was lying in the sand on Newport Beach Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The employee was driving a city-owned GMC Canyon pickup just east of lifeguard tower 20 when he struck the woman around 1:15 p.m., said Jennifer Manzella, the public information officer for Newport Beach police.

The truck had been driving at slow speeds toward the ocean when the victim was hit, Manzella said, adding that the GMC was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

The woman was transported to a nearby trauma center with injuries to her chest and pelvis. Manzella did not say how serious they were, but she did say they do not appear to be critical or life-threatening.

Neither party has been identified, with officials only describing the victim as female and the driver as male, and no details were provided on what department the employee works for.

In a statement, Newport Beach officials said they were aware of the incident but could not comment until “a thorough investigation is completed.”

“We extend our sincerest sympathies and concern to the person injured, and hope for a fast and full recovery,” the statement read. “We go to great lengths to provide the utmost safety and service to our residents and visitors, and are dismayed that this occurred.”

No further details were immediately available.