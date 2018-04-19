Coachella On-Site Camping Delayed Due to High Winds; Festivalgoers Told Not to Show up Until Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High winds have prompted Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival officials to delay the opening of on-site camping for Weekend 2 of the festival until early Friday morning, creating a problem for people already headed to Indio’s Empire Polo Club.

The announcement was made about 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Coachella Twitter page and has also been posted on its website.

“Opening of camping is delayed due to high winds. For everyone’s safety camping will now OPEN on FRIDAY, April 20th at 3am,” the tweet reads.

The National Weather Service is expecting 35 mph winds with isolated gusts up to 70 mph in the area Thursday and has issued a severe high wind warning through early morning Friday.

The website encouraged festivalgoers to delay their arrival, however, many people are already in town for the show.

Jordan Digiulio and Katie Irvine drove nine hours to get to the festival from Reno.

“I would hope that they figure something out … like partial reimbursement,” Irvine suggested.

The delay is also likely to increase traffic and delays on Friday as an even larger crowd of people will be arriving.

Alternatives for Thursday night arrivals include Lake Cahuilla Veterans Regional Park, the Salton Sea Recreational Area, Mountain San Jacinto State Park. Those interested are urged to call ahead.

Information on campgrounds can also be found on Rivcoparks.org.