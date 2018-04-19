Crews Battle 10-Acre Brush Fire West of Antelope Valley

Firefighters were battling a brush fire in Leona Valley, west of Palmdale in northern Los Angeles County, on Thursday night.

L.A. County firefighters responded to the 9800 block of West Elizabeth Lake Road around 10 p.m.

The blaze covered about 10 acres, officials said.

Flames appeared to be moving down a hillside as crews attacked them from above, with winds moving at about 15 mph, as Sky5 was first overhead shortly before 11 p.m.

Firefighters appeared to have a good handle on it Sky5 left the scene shortly after 11:15 p.m., but a knockdown had not been officially declared.