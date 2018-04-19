Ex-Buena Park School Board President Sentenced to Year in Jail for Possessing, Distributing Child Porn of Minors, Infants

The former president of the Buena Park School District School Board has been sentenced to a year in jail and three years probation for possessing and disturbing more than 600 photos and videos of child pornography, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, Dennis Brian Chambers, 51, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his arrest last year.

Photos and videos seized from his Buena Park home included images of prepubescent minors and infants, officials said.

Chambers allegedly trafficked the porn in Fontana.

Chambers was elected to the school board in 2010, and was with the school district for the eight years before that, according to the Orange County Register. His four-year term was set to expire this year.

Chambers was also ordered to register as a sex offender.