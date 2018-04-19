Family of Man Fatally Shot by Police in Barstow Walmart Parking Lot Says Gunfire Was Excessive

At a Walmart parking lot in Barstow earlier this month, shoppers ducked for cover as police opened fire on a black man inside a car.

When the confrontation ended, Diante Yarber was dead in a fusillade of what some witnesses counted as 30 shots from officers.

Now, his family is saying the gunfire was excessive, and the case is generating national interest.

A grainy cellphone video captured the sound of the barrage of gunfire as police officers’ rounds pierced the black Ford Mustang being driven by the 26-year-old man. But the video does not show the full incident.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.