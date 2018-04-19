Garcetti Plans to Ramp up Efforts in Street Repair, Safety in Proposed Budget

Flush with revenue from a solid economy, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is planning to ramp up efforts to fix buckled sidewalks, rebuild the city’s most damaged roads and reduce the number of traffic deaths, according to budget materials prepared by his office.

Garcetti’s proposed $9.9-billion budget, to be released later Thursday, will be bolstered by a 5.6% increase in key revenues, such as property, sales and hotel bed taxes, according to city budget analysts.

The spending plan, which covers the fiscal year that starts July 1, also will see big increases in revenue from Airbnb and marijuana sales. And it will rely on an influx of additional money from a state gas tax — $67 million over the coming year.

Garcetti aides say those and other revenues will help expand an array of services, providing:

• $41 million for sidewalk repairs, up from $31 million this year

• $73 million for reconstruction of the city’s worst streets, up from $30 million this year

• $90 million for projects aimed at improving street safety, including new crosswalks, improved traffic signals and “curb extensions” — projects that extend

• sidewalk deeper into an intersection. The city had budgeted $78 million this year, according to mayoral aides.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.