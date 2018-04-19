Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at the NEW Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more at a fraction of the retail price.

All proceeds from the ReStore sales are used for Habitat for Humanity's home building programs.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Los Angeles ReStore

1071 South La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90019

(310) 323-4663 Extension 401

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.