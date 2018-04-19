Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles at the NEW Habitat for Humanity ReStore, a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center that sells new and gently used furniture, appliances, home accessories, building materials and more at a fraction of the retail price.
All proceeds from the ReStore sales are used for Habitat for Humanity's home building programs.
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Los Angeles ReStore
1071 South La Brea Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(310) 323-4663 Extension 401
