LAFD Puts Out Large Blaze at Bel-Air Home

Crews were able to extinguish a large blaze at a home in Bel-Air after an 80 minute firefight on Thursday, officials said.

Firefighters first responded to the residence in the 11500 block of Thurston Circle around 4:40 p.m. and declared a knockdown at about 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Brush near the house had also been involved, according to LAFD, but crews dropped water on the area and prevented it from spreading from two homes it had been impinging on.

The flames were mostly contained to the rear of the large, one-story family home; however, that area was significantly damaged, officials said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the fire had also charred a good portion of the roofline, and one room appeared to be completely gutted.

Parts of the home were left without structural integrity, firefighters said.

No occupants were found inside the home, and no injuries were reported.