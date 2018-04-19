Man Killed in Reseda-Area Police Shooting ID’d as Armed Robbery Suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Thursday identified an individual killed by an officer during a shooting in the Reseda area earlier in April as a man sought for armed robbery.

Los Angeles police fatally shot Daniel Joseph Carver, 29, the morning of April 9 near Victory Boulevard and Corbin Avenue on the border of Reseda and Winnetka, LAPD said.

Carver was driving a stolen vehicle and briefly led officers on a foot pursuit before he was fatally shot, authorities said.

Police recovered a revolver at the scene, LAPD spokeswoman Capt. Patricia Sandoval said.

It had been unclear whether Carver fired the gun, but an LAPD statement on Thursday said he shot at two officers, wounding one in the leg.

Aerial video from Sky5 that day shows two officers being loaded into ambulances after the incident. One officer had cuts and scratches, while the other sustained "more serious injury to his knee," Sandoval said after the shooting.

In the statement released on Thursday, Capt. Paul Vernon said a witness in a San Fernando Valley robbery identified Carver in a DMV photo as the so-called "shaggy bandit."

LAPD had been looking for a man they said pulled out a revolver while a customer with a child wandered a West Hills Game Stop store on March 25. He allegedly took more than $1,000 in cash and video games from an employee.

Officials released surveillance images from the scene, describing the man as sporting a trimmed mustache and beard. He resembled a man who had recently robbed a post office in the same area, according to LAPD.

The two officers involved in the shooting were not aware of a link between Carver and the robberies at the time of the incident, the Police Department said.

"No doubt, this man was on the prowl the morning of April 9 to pull another robbery," Vernon said, adding that an officer in the parking lot of a Home Deport first spotted Carver that day.

The officers involved in the shooting wore body cameras, and their vehicle had a dash cam as well. Video from the incident, however, would not be eligible to be released under LAPD's new rules on making recording of shootings public, the Los Angeles Times reported.

34.201114 -118.536052