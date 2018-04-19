Montebello Woman Hit With 64 New Charges in Alleged Fraudulent Immigration Services Scheme

A Montebello woman accused of operating a phony immigration services business was charged with 64 additional felony counts Thursday after new victims came forward, prosecutors said.

The new charges stem from 49 additional victims who approached authorities after 48-year-old Romina Aida Zadorian was originally charged in October, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The case now involves a total of 82 victims, who prosecutors said she defrauded of $630,817 by providing fraudulent services with the false promise of securing them visas, resident alien cards and citizenship petitions.

Zadorian allegedly ran the fake business out of her Montebello home between September 2014 and October 2017.

She secured work by lying to clients about working for the government and connections she had to officials, as well as falsely representing herself as an attorney, according to DA’s officials.

But she was taking victims’ money while only pretending to do the work and instead submitted inapplicable forms to immigration authorities, prosecutors said.

Zadorian has been charged with a total of 112 felony counts, among them 91 counts of grand theft of personal property of a value exceeding $950, official said.

Her other charges involve first-degree residential burglary, false government documents activity, criminal threats, extortion, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime and forgery relating to an item exceeding $950 in value and petty theft with three priors.

The 48-year-old was arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty to all charges, the DA’s office said.

Zadorian was previously convicted of grand theft in Los Angeles County in 2009, according to prosecutors.

She is slated to return to court for a preliminary hearing July 2 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Zadorian could face a maximum of 60 years in state prison if convicted as charged.

She was being held at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood and her bail remained at $1.2 million, inmate records show.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Zadorian’s can contact the district attorney’s consumer protection division at 213-257-2465.

