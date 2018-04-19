One of 3 People Found Dead in Vehicle Parked in Burbank ID’d as Missing Bakersfield Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of three people found dead in a Jeep parked in Burbank earlier this week has been identified as a man who has been missing out of Bakersfield.

Coroners officials identified Jan Carlos Amiama, 21, of Bakersfield, as one of the men found in the vehicle, amid an ongoing search for two other missing men out of that area.

The vehicle found in the 1300 block of South Varney Street Tuesday matches the description of a vehicle the three missing men were last seen traveling in.

The two other missing men are Lucas Amiama and Carlos Lopez. Amaima apparently also went by “JC" or "JayCee" on Facebook.

It is unclear how Amiama or the other people found in the vehicle died, but Burbank police said they are investigating the deaths as homicides.

The other people found in the Jeep Tuesday have not been identified.

A missing persons flier posted on Facebook Tuesday said the three men were on their way back from Riverside to Bakersfield and were last heard of on April 13 about 5:45 p.m.

Burbank police said Wednesday that they are working with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to follow up on information about a property in the 5200 block of Stone Avenue in Riverside.

The flier indicates the men were headed to a property with a "red barn" at 5250 Stone Avenue.

“The property has been identified as a location of interest,” Burbank Police Sgt. Derek Green said in an email Tuesday.

He added, however, that it is unclear what connection the property has to the missing men and the homicide investigation.

Green said the area was secured Wednesday night and investigators were going to search it during the day, hoping to find information related to the investigation.