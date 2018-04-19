San Diego Chipmaker Qualcomm Begins Layoffs as It Tries to Cut $1B in Costs

Qualcomm Inc. has begun notifying workers of layoffs at the same time the San Diego chipmaker’s $44-billion bid to acquire NXP Semiconductors is running into problems getting antitrust clearance from China.

Qualcomm, a leading provider of chips for mobile phones, did not specify the number of employees being let go but said the cuts included permanent and temporary workers.

The company — which employs 33,800 people worldwide, including about 13,000 in San Diego — has said it is looking to cut about $1 billion from its operating expenses to help boost earnings.

“A workforce reduction such as this one affects not only those employees who are part of the reduction but their families, co-workers and the community,” a Qualcomm spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday.

