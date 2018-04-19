Spring Pet Dangers With Veterinarian Doc Halligan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation joined us live with spring dangers that can affect your pet. She will talk about fleas, ticks, mosquitos, allergies and more. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at the Plaza De La Raza Cultural Center (3540 N Mission Road) in Los Angeles on April 19 from 10a-4p and at the Vallarta Supermarket in Sylmar on Friday, April 20 from 10a-4p (13820 Foothill Blvd). For more information, click HERE.