Stephon Clark’s Brother Arrested on Suspicion of Making Threats, Harassing 911 Call

The brother of a man who was shot to death by Sacramento police — an episode that sparked widespread community protest — has been arrested on suspicion of making threats and annoying or harassing calls to 911, according to county jail records.

Stevante Ralonzo Clark, 25, was arrested by Sacramento police just after noon Thursday on suspicion of threatening to commit crime resulting in death or great bodily injury, a felony, according to jail records. He was also arrested on suspicion of calling a 911 emergency line with intent to annoy or harass, a misdemeanor. He is being held without bail, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff Department website.

Records show he is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Clark’s brother, Stephon Clark, was shot to death by police in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. The officers had responded to reports of a vandal in the area.

