Trump Tweets He Will Not Pay for Deployment of National Guard Troops in California After Administration Says Otherwise

The awkward dance between Gov. Jerry Brown and the federal government over the National Guard jerked back toward discord on Thursday, when Trump said he would refuse to pay for a new deployment of troops — just hours after his administration said otherwise.

Trump called Brown’s decision to approve 400 troops for a mission focused on combatting transnational crime and drug a “charade” in a tweet. “We need border security and action, not words!” the president wrote.

There was no immediate reaction from Brown, whose administration believes the agreement was completed on Wednesday. A spokesman pointed to a tweet written Wednesday night by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, thanking the California governor for his efforts.

Brown was the last of the nation’s border governors to respond to Trump’s insistence earlier this month that National Guard troops were needed to assist with immigration-related duties at the U.S.-Mexico border. And he has consistently refused to allow California troops to engage in any mission related to federal immigration law.

Governor Jerry Brown announced he will deploy “up to 400 National Guard Troops” to do nothing. The crime rate in California is high enough, and the Federal Government will not be paying for Governor Brown’s charade. We need border security and action, not words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018

Just spoke w @JerryBrownGov about deploying the @USNationalGuard in California. Final details are being worked out but we are looking forward to the support. Thank you Gov Brown! — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) April 19, 2018