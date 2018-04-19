Woman in Custody After Breaching Security Outside Mayor’s Office in L.A. City Hall

A woman was taken into custody after she entered a restricted area of Los Angeles City Hall and threatened officers there on Thursday, police said.

The woman was screaming for help outside the building before officers stationed inside opened the doors to an entrance on the Spring Street side around 6 p.m., said Officer Mike Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman has not been publicly identified, but police described her as a black woman in her 30s and said she was possibly homeless.

She ran inside and entered an area near Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office that is off-limits to the public, Lopez said.

There, she allegedly picked up a glass vase and, at some point, shattered it on the floor.

She also threatened officers, who used force against her, according to Lopez. The type of force used was not specified.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to a hospital. Upon her release, she will be formally arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and trespassing, Lopez said.

It was unclear whether the mayor was in his office during the incident.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.