4 Injured After Car Flips, Lands Outside North Hills Home

Four people were left injured after a car flipped over, with one person being ejected from the vehicle as it landed just outside a home’s yard in North Hills Friday afternoon, officials said.

Police received a call about the crash in the 16200 block of Plummer Street at about 3 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

Of the four injured, one person was ejected from the vehicle and said to be in “grave condition,” according to Los Angeles fire officials.

Authorities initially said there were also two other vehicles involved but later said it appears the flipped over sedan had crashed into some other parked vehicles.

Video of the scene shows a black vehicle completely upside down and resting partially on a curb and some grass just outside the front yard of a home.

No further information has been released by authorities.