Cal State Chancellor Will No Longer Consider Plan to Raise Tuition in 2018

Posted 8:15 AM, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:49AM, April 20, 2018

Cal State, the nation’s largest public university system, will no longer consider a plan to raise tuition for the 2018-19 academic year, Chancellor Timothy P. White announced Friday.

Cal State Chancellor Timothy P. White is shown in a photo from 2017. (Credit: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The decision is a bet that Sacramento will come through in the end. If Cal State loses that bet, it could mean cuts to campus programs.

White said in an interview that California’s economy is strong enough that families should not be shouldering the burden of higher college costs.

“There are by and large taxes that we pay: income tax, sales tax and all that stuff. It’s the public’s money, and we’re the state university,” he said.

