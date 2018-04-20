L.A. Students Participate in National Walkout Activities on Anniversary of Columbine School Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students are taking to the streets again Friday to protest gun violence on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

Starting at 10 a.m., students at many schools will spend 13 seconds honoring the 13 people — 12 teachers and one student — killed on that day in Littleton, Colo. After that, they’ll participate in a host of different activities.

Within L.A. Unified, one school is having an open-mic event for students to talk about school violence, and lawmakers are visiting campuses to hear students thoughts.

According to a central hub for organizing the protests — written by the students of Ridgefield High School in Connecticut — the walkouts are intended to drive the political change necessary to curb school violence.

