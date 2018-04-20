LAPD Officer Charged With 3 Counts of Murder in Suspected Off-Duty DUI Crash in Whittier

A Los Angeles police officer was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of murder in connection with a suspected DUI crash on the 605 Freeway in Whittier last fall, authorities said.

Edgar Verduzco, 26, was taken into custody at a friend’s home about 7:30 a.m. Friday and will be booked on suspicion of three counts of murder, three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and drunk driving causing injury, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The L.A. County district attorney’s office is requesting his bail be set at $6.1 million, according to the criminal complaint. He’s due in court Friday morning.

On Sept. 26, authorities said Verduzco was driving drunk south on the 605 in Whittier when he sped his Chevy Camaro into the rear of a Nissan.

