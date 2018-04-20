Man Accused of Vandalism in Beverly Hills Incident That Left Actress Jaime King’s Son Injured Faces New Charges

The man accused of vandalizing cars in Beverly Hills, injuring actress Jaime King’s young son who was sitting inside one vehicle, faces upgraded charges, officials said Thursday.

Paul Francis Floyd, 47, allegedly damaged three vehicles in total and assaulted the woman caring for the child while out on bail on April 4, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

After being originally charged with one felony and three misdemeanors, he is now facing one felony count each of child abuse and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, two felony counts of vandalism with over $400 of damage and one misdemeanor count of vandalism under $400 with priors after an amended complaint was filed, prosecutors said.

Floyd is accused of kicking and fracturing the front grill of a Lexus driving down the 400 block of North Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills before jumping onto the hood of “My Bloody Valentine” star King’s Mercedes-Benz.

King was not in the vehicle at the time, prosecutors said, but her 4-year-old son and his caretaker were.

Floyd allegedly broke the Mercedes’ front and rear windows before attacking the woman. Shards of glass from the broken windows struck the boy, Beverly Hills police told CNN.

“The four-year old child was secured in a child car seat positioned in the back seat of the vehicle as the suspect jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child,” states a police report obtained by CNN. “In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm.”

Prosecutors also believe Floyd damaged a motorcycle in West Hollywood earlier in the day.

The 47-year-old entered a not guilty plea to the amended charges on Thursday, the DA’s office said.

If convicted as charged, he could face more than 11 years in state prison.

He was being held on $115,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on May 17, officials said.

Beverly Hills police are continuing to investigate the case.