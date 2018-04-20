BREAKING: DJ Avicii Dies at 28: Variety

Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Anaheim Officer With Cinderblock

A 26-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an Anaheim police officer with a cinderblock earlier this week has been charged, officials said Friday.

Jarod Fisher is shown in a photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on April 20, 2018.

Jarod Fisher faces assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer in connection with Tuesday’s incident.

Fisher has also faces robbery and multiple enhancements connected with previous serious and violent convictions, Anaheim police officials said.

He apparently had been involved in a robbery two days before the alleged assault, and police believe he ran away from an officer for that reason.

A man who was wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on an officer on April 17, 2018 is taken into custody. (Credit: KTLA)

Tuesday’s incident was reported about 11:40 a.m. in the 300 block of North State College Boulevard.

An officer was chasing Fisher on foot when he broadcasted over a police radio that he had been assaulted and had shot his gun. Police later said the weapon was a cinderblock.

Fisher then ran into the neighborhood and was eventually found in a backyard after an extensive search.

It did not appear that Fisher was shot during the incident.

Police had previously said Fisher’s last name was spelled Fischer.

