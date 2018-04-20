Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Sex Trafficking of Twin Teens From San Francisco to L.A.

A Sacramento man was sentenced to 11 years and four months in state prison for trafficking 18-year-old twins, forcing them to do sex acts for money in multiple California cities from San Francisco to Los Angeles, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Kinning Donell Jefferson, 23, used violence and withholding of food to keep the young women in prostitution, prosecutors said. The sex trafficking extended to counties including L.A., Sacramento, San Francisco and Ventura.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges including two counts of human trafficking, two counts of pimping, two counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury and one count of making criminal threats.

Jefferson met one of the twins online in October of last year, and shortly after, began trafficking her and her sister across the state.

After meeting the teen online, Jefferson started having her solicit sex for money — forcing her to work 24 hours a day and keeping all her profits for himself, according to prosecutors. He would withhold food from her in order to make her meet certain “quotas,” the DA’s office said.

By late November, Jefferson was trafficking the young woman and her twin sister, prosecutors said. But just weeks later, on Dec. 8, she tried leaving and he reacted violently.

While they were inside a vehicle, Jefferson tried to stop the teen from leaving by choking her, punching her and pulling her hair, prosecutors said. As for the other twin sister, he threatened to kill her baby if she tried to escape.

There were online advertisements soliciting sex with one of the teens that caught the attention of the Los Angeles Police Department. The agency then contacted the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force.

Just a day after the violent incident, on Dec. 9, investigators with the Orange County task force found the woman who was identified in one of the online ads at a motel, prosecutors said. Jefferson had booked a room there for her to prostitute.

They found and arrested Jefferson at the motel, prosecutors said. Three days later, he was charged with “trafficking, pimping, pandering, and threatening” the teen who investigators found at the motel, the DA’s office said in a news release.

More charges were filed against him later that same week after an investigation into his crimes against the other twin sister, prosecutors said.

In addition to his prison sentence, Jefferson must register as a sex offender.

No further information was released by the DA’s office.