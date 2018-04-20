Palmdale Man Sentenced in Death of Girlfriend Who Jumped Out of Moving Vehicle as He Attacked Her: DA

A Palmdale man was sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison in the death of his girlfriend, who died after jumping out of a moving vehicle while they argued and he attacked her, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Bryan McKim, 58, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and kidnapping back in January.

In March 2016, McKim was driving with his girlfriend at the time, Linda Wood, 58, when the couple began to argue, prosecutors said. They were driving in a pick-up truck along East Avenue R.

The argument “turned physical,” prosecutors said in a news release, and then Wood tried getting out of the car. But McKim grabbed her by the hair and her arms to keep her from escaping.

Wood managed to get away, but when she jumped out of the moving truck, she ended up hitting her head on the street, prosecutors said. She died at a nearby hospital nine days later.

No further information was released by the DA’s office.

