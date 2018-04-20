Executive chef, VP of Food & Beverage, and co-founder of Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Chef Gabe Caliendo joined us live with a taste of some of their new brunch menu items for spring including avocado toast, steak and eggs benedict, bacon n egg mac and cheese and donut holes with Nutella dip. For more information on Lazy Dog and a location near you, visit their website.
Spring Menu at Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar
-
Dodgers Introduce New Food Options at Dodger Stadium for 2018 Season
-
Spring Blooms Are on the Menu at Maple Restaurant at Descanso Gardens
-
Rioja Menu at Maude Restaurant With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone
-
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar Opening April 6 at Beverly Center
-
Simple Tips for Better Instagram Food Pictures
-
-
Dine in This Valentine’s Day With Cal Mare Executive Chef Joe Sasto
-
Take Your Pups to Barky Brunch at LACMA
-
Frank Buckley Interviews: James Syhabout, Chef/Restaurant Owner/Author
-
Flippy the Burger Flipping Robot Is Now Cooking at the CaliBurger Fast Food Chain
-
207 Million Eggs in 9 States Recalled Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
-
-
House Passes Scale-Back of Obama-Era Menu Calorie Count Rules
-
Restaurant Quality Dishes to Make at Home With Michael Schlow
-
Ballast Point Will Bring First-Ever Beer Garden to Downtown Disney