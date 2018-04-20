Spring Menu at Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive chef, VP of Food & Beverage, and co-founder of Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar Chef Gabe Caliendo joined us live with a taste of some of their new brunch menu items for spring including avocado toast, steak and eggs benedict, bacon n egg mac and cheese and donut holes with Nutella dip. For more information on Lazy Dog and a location near you, visit their website.