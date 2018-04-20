Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Connie Simpson joined us live with tips from her new book “THE NANNY CONNIE WAY: Secrets to Mastering the First Four Months of Parenthood” Over the years, Connie has had so many A-list clientele including George and Amal Clooney, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, and more. The book is available at Amazon. You can also go to Connie’s website or check out her youtube channel.