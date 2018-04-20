Trump Sex Scandals Turn Harsh Spotlight on Beverly Hills Lawyer

BREAKING: LAPD Officer Charged With 3 Counts of Murder in Suspected DUI Crash in Whittier
Most Beverly Hills lawyers are seldom accused of extortion.

Adult film actress and director Stormy Daniels hosts a Super Bowl party at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club on Feb. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

For Keith M. Davidson, however, it’s not so rare: He is fighting three civil suits by television personalities alleging extortion.

Davidson is the attorney who negotiated payments to porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during the 2016 presidential race to keep them quiet about their alleged affairs with Donald Trump.

Both wound up firing Davidson and hiring new lawyers to get their nondisclosure deals voided.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

