Bakersfield Brothers Found in Burbank Car Were Shot in Head: Coroner

Two brothers who were found dead in an abandoned car in Burbank earlier this week were shot and killed, coroner’s officials determined Saturday.

Jan Carlos Amiama, 21, and his 23-year-old brother Lucas Josh Amiama died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

The bodies of the brothers and a third victim were discovered in the 1300 block of South Varney Street in Burbank just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, when a parking officer responded to a report about a Jeep Patriot that hadn’t been moved in a while.

The officer noticed an odor emitting from the vehicle and saw a person inside who appeared to be dead.

