Crews Make Aggressive Efforts to Battle Fire at South L.A. Fabric Business; No Injuries Reported

Crews made aggressive efforts to battle a fire at a fabric business in South Los Angeles early Saturday.

The owner called 911 to report a blaze at 2635 S. Main St. at around 2 a.m., L.A. Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Caropino said.

Yellow Pages listed a business called Alpha Sewing Machine under that address.

It took firefighters about three hours and a half to get the flames under control at the one-story commercial building, according to the Fire Department.

Chief Caropino said crews arrived to heavy smoke coming out of all areas of the structure, and about 30 to 40 minutes in, they had to back out due to a partial roof collapse.

The fabric inside accelerated the flames and made the fire "very challenging to fully extinguish," the chief said.

Power lines at the back of the building also started coming down, and the L.A. Department of Water and Power had to de-energize them to ensure the firefighters' safety.

The chief said the owner appeared at the scene outside the building with a pet dog, which crews were able to retrieve when it got away.

No injuries were reported.

Chief Caropino said the cause of the fire remained under investigation, adding that it's "always challenging for a complete burnout. "