El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills Wins 2018 U.S. Academic Decathlon

El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills has won the 2018 U.S. Academic Decathlon in Frisco, Texas, officials said.

The winner was announced at a ceremony earlier Saturday.

“Congratulations to El Camino Real Charter High School for another impressive victory,” said Vivian Ekchian, interim superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. “Your academic stamina and competitive spirit to win is remarkable. The entire L.A. Unified family is so proud of you.”

It’s the latest victory for El Camino Real’s powerhouse team, a perennial state and national champion that won LAUSD’s Academic Decathlon in February and has clinched the national Academic Decathlon title seven times in the last two decades — most recently in 2014.

