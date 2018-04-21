Go
Search
Replay:
KTLA 5 Morning News
KTLA 5 TV Schedule
Watch CW Shows
Search
Contact Us
KTLA
Menu
News
Morning News
Video
Podcasts
Contests
Traffic
Events
About
Weather
78°
78°
Low
56°
High
82°
Sun
57°
79°
Mon
56°
78°
Tue
55°
76°
See complete forecast
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Posted 9:36 AM, April 21, 2018, by
Liberté Chan
Share this:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Sunny and warm with temperatures above average.
KTLA 5 News on Twitter
Popular
Swedish-Born DJ Avicii Dies at 28
Officials Arrest 16-Year-Old Believed to Be Boyfriend of Victim Found Along San Gabriel River Trail in South El Monte Area
Video Shows West Covina Police Officer Grabbing Woman’s Cellphone, Cursing at Her During Traffic Stop
3 Bodies Found in Vehicle in Burbank, Prompting Homicide Investigation
Latest News
City Councilman Mitch Englander Calls for Marijuana ‘Amnesty Boxes’ at LAX
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 21st, 2018
San Diego Elementary School Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Distributing Child Pornography
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Sunday Forecast
Weather
Monday Forecast: Warm, Sunny Weather Ahead
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Warm Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Cooler Sunday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Mild Saturday Forecast
Weather
Friday Forecast: Warm and Sunny Before Cool Weather Arrives on Sunday
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Mild Saturday Forecast
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Mild Saturday Forecast
Local News
Warm Winter Weather in Southern California to Linger Throughout Next Week
Morning News
Weather
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Cool & Dry Saturday Forecast
Weather
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny Weather Before Temperatures Drop
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.