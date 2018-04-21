× L.A. Metro Offering Free Bus, Train Rides Sunday to Commemorate Earth Day

Angelenos interested in helping cut down pollution can do so on the cheap this Sunday.

In honor of Earth Day, Metro Los Angeles will be offering free rides on all bus and rail lines on April 22, the official date of the annual event. The transit service announced the free rides last month, after Metro’s board of directors acted on a motion from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who also serves as board chairman.

Fare boxes at Metro transit stations and on buses will be deactivated at midnight and will not be turned back on until Monday, Metro announced.

Bike-share riders can also redeem 30 minutes of free service by entering a promo code, though the standard rate of $3.50 per half-hour will kick in after that.

