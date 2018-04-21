Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.) Advocates Alcohol Awareness with PowerTalk 21
-
‘Affluenza Teen’ Ethan Couch Released from Texas Jail After Serving Nearly 2 Years for Probation Violation
-
Remembering Barbara Bush with Reagan Presidential Foundation Special Consultant Kirby Elizabeth Hanson
-
O.C. Inflatable Run & Festival
-
DUI Driver Sentenced 15 Years to Life After Killing Mother of 3 in Head-On Collision in Mission Viejo
-
Domenico’s Celebrates National Grilled Cheese Month
-
-
Lawmakers Retreat From Adopting ‘Zero Tolerance’ Policy for Motorists Under 21 Who Smoke Weed
-
KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News Goes Retro
-
Celebrate Pi Day with a Free Slice from Marie Callender’s
-
Travel Smart: Travelzoo Deals – April 15, 2018
-
Benedict Bar Boot Camp: Mastro’s Elevates Easter Brunch
-
-
Snoopy and the Gang Preview Their Exclusive Knott’s Peanuts Celebration Treats
-
Festival Health Hacks with Robyn Youkilis
-
California Motorists Under 21 Could Lose License if Caught Driving Under the Influence of Marijuana