San Diego Elementary School Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Distributing Child Pornography

An elementary school teacher in the San Diego Unified School District has been charged with distributing pornographic images of children, according to federal prosecutors, KTLA sister station KSWB reported Friday.

David Gordon Weaks, 59, a fifth-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School in City Heights, was arrested Thursday and ordered held without bond, according to a news release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney Southern District of California.

Records show Weaks has worked for the school district for 21 years, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

On April 4, Homeland Security Investigations agents were able to download two videos containing child pornography from the internet protocol address associated with Weaks' residence in San Diego.

Thursday morning, those agents along with officers associated with the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, searched Weaks' home and seized multiple computers and other items containing child pornography.

In a message for parents, the school principal said the following:

"Our first priority is to provide a safe and secure learning environment for your children. We also believe in communicating openly with our students and parents about incidents that affect our campus. "Please rest assured that we are doing everything possible to continue our focus on your child's education while supporting them during this difficult situation. I will be visiting the teacher's classes to speak with the students and let them know that learning will not be disrupted. As quickly as possible, I will be placing an experienced substitute teacher in the affected classes. Our school counselors and I will be monitoring the situation at Rosa Parks carefully over the next few days. If needed, we can receive additional support from the district's Counseling and Guidance Department. Additionally, please know that we continue to work with all the appropriate authorities to ensure the safety of your child."

Weaks was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.