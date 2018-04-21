Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 21st, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

Southern California is a wonderful place to be right now because there are so many NEW exhibitions and NEW events. Here are a few you might want to schedule from the Saturday 'GAYLE ON THE GO!" list. Enjoy!

Custom Revolution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org

There is a revolution going on at the Petersen Automotive Museum. It’s a motorcycle revolution. This new exhibit CUSTOM REVOLUTION features the work of the most influential and innovative alternative bike builders of the past ten years in one place for the first time ever.

American Visionary: John F. Kennedy's Life and Times

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana says “No single politician has been photographed more than John Fitzgerald Kennedy.” We can see him during his congressional bid as a decorated war hero in 1948, to his fairytale marriage to Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953 to his run for the White House, to his role as Commander-in-Chief, and more at this new exhibit AMERICAN VISIONARY:JOHN F. KENNEDY’S LIFE AND TIMES, which features 70 photographs from the most exhaustively researched collections of Kennedy photos ever assembled.

For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Civil Rights

Central Library

630 West 5th Street

Los Angeles

213 228 7000

http://www.lapl.org

FOR ALL THE WORLD TO SEE is a FREE exhibition in downtown Los Angeles in the Getty Gallery at the Central Library.

Images, artifacts, and information document the fight for racial and social equality from the 1940s through the 1970s, including Civil Rights Leader Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's civil rights campaign in Los Angeles.

MLK: Richard Nixon Online Exhibit

Richard Nixon Library and Museum

http://www.nixonfoundation.org/exhibit

There's a FREE online exhibition about the working relationship between Dr. King and Richard Nixon when Mr. Nixon was vice president of the United States during the Dwight Eisenhower Administration.

The online exhibition includes photographs as well as correspondence between then Vice President Nixon and the Nobel Peace Prize winner regarding race relations as well as condolences and participation in the funeral for Dr. King following his assassination.

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

805 522 2977

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

Genghis Khan: The Exhibition is happening at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. Most of us learn in school about Genghis Khan the brutal barbarian, but here we also learn about Genghis Khan the civilizer and lawmaker responsible for introducing pants, the Pony Express, paper money, skis, violins, Bakhlava and the celebratory term “hooray” to Western culture.

The Reagan Library and Museum is the only stop in Southern California for this international exhibition.

King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

KING TUT: TREASURES OF THE GOLDEN PHARAOH celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of his tomb. The California Science Center's immersive exhibition will display more than 150 real artifacts from Tutankhamun’s tomb.

The exhibition’s curated collection represents the largest assembly of artifacts and gold from Tutankhamun’s tomb ever on public display outside of Egypt, which has historically been limited to approximately 50 items.

On display are items the Boy King himself used in life and in death, including: golden jewelry, elaborate carvings, sculptures, and ritual antiquities.

Forty percent of these artifacts have never been outside Egypt before now.

Spring Blooms & Cherry Blossoms

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive

La Canada Flintridge

DescansoGardens.org

It’s Cherry Blossom time at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge. In addition to the Springtime bloom, celebrate Japanese culture at the Descanso Gardens with origami demonstrations, flower arranging workshops, and daily tours.

Free Admission!

23rd Annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

Downtown Los Angeles

Events.LATimes.com

The largest book festival in the country is happening this weekend on the campus of the University of Southern California.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books features celebrities, famous authors, music, film, comic books, cooking demonstrations and more.

Record Store Day 2018

Various Los Angeles Locations

RecordStoreDay.com

Amoeba Hollywood is one of hundreds of independently owned music stores around the world celebrating music and the unique place record stores have in their local communities and the world.

For record lovers, it’s a day of exclusive releases, special sales, and live music.

