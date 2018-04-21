Verne Troyer, Actor Known for Playing Mini Me in ‘Austin Powers,’ Dead at 49

Verne Troyer has reportedly died at age 49.

The actor, best known for his role as Mini Me in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” was hospitalized after friends called authorities about his behavior, the Los Angeles Times reported on April 4.

A post on his official Facebook page said the actor passed away on Saturday.

“Depression and Suicide are very serious issues,” the post said. “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone

for help.”

