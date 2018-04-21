Woman Fatally Shot in Compton; 8-Year-Old Daughter Hurt, 2 Other Kids Found Unharmed: LASD

Authorities said they were investigating the shooting death of a woman and the injury of her 8-year-old daughter in the Compton area, where her two other children were found unharmed early Saturday.

The incident happened around 1:42 a.m. in the 12400 block of South Grandee Avenue in the unincorporated area of Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Footage from the scene shows officers responding to a residential area.

Deputies found a woman with at least one gunshot wound to her upper torso, the agency said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also reported discovering two of her children at the scene, a boy who’s around 1 year old and a girl approximately 3 years old. None were injured, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators said they later learned that the father took his and the deceased victim’s 8-year-old daughter to a hospital for a gunshot wound to her upper body. The girl was in critical condition, Lt. Rodney Moore said.

Detectives were interviewing the father as a witness, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting did not appear to be gang-related, and there was no information about a suspect or a motive, deputies said.

Authorities provided no further information.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.