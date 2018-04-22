Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Man in Bell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Bell.

The incident happened around 10:46 p.m. Saturday on the 5000 block of Gage Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Bell Police Department responded to a call about a gunshot victim, the statement said. Upon arrival, the officers found a man who was shot in his lower body.

The Sheriff's Department said the victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives with the agency were assisting Bell police in the investigation.

Footage from the scene shows several businesses with security cameras in the area.

Authorities said they had no information about a motive or a suspect. They have not publicly identified the victim.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.