DUI Suspect Crashes Into Street Light, 2 Telephone Poles in Gardena; Road Shut Down: Police

A DUI suspect crashed into a street light and two telephone poles on Sunday, shutting down a street in Gardena, police said.

Gardena police asked the public to avoid northbound and southbound Western Avenue between 135th and 139th streets due to downed wires.

They believe that the male driver, who was alone and did not hit another vehicle, was drunk and high on meth. He did not sustain any injuries, police said.

Officers were waiting on Southern California Edison for repairs.

Authorities did not release further information.