Originally aired on KTLA Weekend Morning News on Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Newport Beach Boat Show
-
Blood Drive Car Show in Long Beach
-
Newport Beach Officials Prepare for Possibility of Big Tsunami That Could Flood Large Swaths of City
-
Final Day of Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach
-
L.A. Boat Show Returns to Pomona Fairplex
-
Water Main Break in Newport Beach Prompts Debris Flow, Temporary Road Closure
-
-
Dennis Rodman Sentenced to 3 Years Probation After Pleading Guilty in Newport Beach DUI Case
-
Long Beach Shaves for Kids Raises Funds for Cancer Research
-
Long Beach Bulldog Beauty Contest & Adoption Fair
-
Rehabilitated Pelican Successfully Returns to Wild in Newport Beach
-
Orange City Council Weighs Opposition to California’s ‘Sanctuary State’ Laws
-
-
Travel Smart: Travelzoo Deals – March 11, 2018
-
After Third Trial, Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 1981 Slaying of Newport Beach Man He Met Through LGBT Magazine Ad
-
L.A. Travel & Adventure Show 2018