Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the April 24 anniversary of the Armenian Genocide approaches, the tragedy has been recognized as such by top lawmakers in California but still not by U.S. leaders on the world stage. Now, a researcher at Clark University in Massachusetts, Taner Akҫam, says a newly discovered telegram tied directly to heads of the Ottoman Empire — a document he describes as a "killing order" — is new evidence of the tragedy.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on April 22, 2018.